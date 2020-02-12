Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Point Pleasant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Camp Conley Mart in Point Pleasant for the Tuesday, Feb. 11 drawing.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers and missed only the gold Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 4-6-32-52-64 and the Mega Ball number was 6. The Megaplier was 2X. Lottery officials say the ticket sold in Point Pleasant was the only match 5 win in the nation for this draw.

Lottery officials say they encourage the ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.

The next Mega Million drawing will be held on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, and the jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million, or $28.1 million in cash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories