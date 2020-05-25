Memorial Day Forecast: Hazy, Hot, and Humid!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All things considered, it’s not a bad forecast for Memorial Day!

We’ll be seeing mostly sunny skies and temperatures heating up to around 90 degrees! The last time we reached 90 degrees in the tri-state was on October 3rd, 2020 – 33 weeks ago!

We have a good shot of reaching it once again on the holiday itself!

The combination of the haziness, the heat, and humidity will provide the chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms Monday through Thursday, but MOST of us will be dry.

Don’t forget the sunscreen, sunglasses, and don’t forget the kids and/or the pets in the car, as temperatures this hot is extremely dangerous to leave them in the car unattended!

Our next system will return Friday, which will provide a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. In general though, it’s looking like the overall weather trend around here is summery, as Saturday looks to be the only day where we don’t reach 80 degrees over the next week to two weeks!