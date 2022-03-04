CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Two men are facing prison time for wire fraud.

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty fraud scheme.

The Justice Department says 46-year-old James Pinson of Wayne County was convicted in December by a federal jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiring to commit money laundering.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Also sentenced Thursday was 69-year-old Frank Russo of North Carolina. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July 2020 and was sentenced to two years.

Pinson owned Big Blue Motor Sales, a Kentucky used car dealership.