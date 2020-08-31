MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) – An employee of Montcalm High School died of COVID-19 this past weekend, according to Mercer County School officials
“A Mercer County Schools’ employee from Montcalm High School passed away over the weekend from complications from Covid-19. This is a devastating loss for the school system, students and staff of such a close-knit community school. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, loved ones, and colleagues.”Mercer County School administrators
No further information about the employee has been released.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV troopers search for sexual offender
- Mercer County school employee dies from COVID-19
- Summers County man arrested on murder charge
- WV DMV extends driver’s licenses through end of 2020
- More Ohio students return to in-person classes
- Gov. Justice: Orange counties need negative COVID-19 tests for sports, marching bands to play
- Mount Olive Correctional Facility confirms more than 130 COVID-19 cases
- Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19
- Fugitives arrested in Wayne County, one facing more charges
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled