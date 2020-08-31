Mercer County school employee dies from COVID-19

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) – An employee of Montcalm High School died of COVID-19 this past weekend, according to Mercer County School officials

“A Mercer County Schools’ employee from Montcalm High School passed away over the weekend from complications from Covid-19. This is a devastating loss for the school system, students and staff of such a close-knit community school. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, loved ones, and colleagues.” Mercer County School administrators

No further information about the employee has been released.

