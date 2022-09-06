PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local school system is responding to the Assessment Achievement statistics sent out by the West Virginia Board of Education.

According to the achievement levels during the pandemic, Mercer County Schools test scores fell, especially math and reading scores.

One spokesperson for the school, Dr. Ashley Vaughn, a Coordinator for Virtual Learning and Assessments, said they’re putting improvements in place to find another way to help students learn better so they can be ready for the next assessment.

“We do plan on working with principals and leadership teams to see the schools who have the high flying test scores what they’re doing differently, how are those teachers teaching differently, does their pacing look different than other schools,” Dr. Vaughn said.

Dr. Vaughn added on Friday, September 16, 2022, the school system will send home last year’s test report along with a personalized video report catered to each student.