‘MERICA: Natty Light aims to break Guinness slip and slide world record in West Virginia

CANAAN VALLEY, WV (WBOY) – To kickoff July 4th weekend, Natural Light is making slip and slide history by attempting to bring the Guinness World Records title back to America and releasing its limited edition “USA Cans.”

The darkest hour in American slip and slide history was marked on October 16, 2015 when an ambitious group in Jordan broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest plastic water slide (also known as slip and slide) at 2,007 feet.

On July 1, ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Natty Light will build a 2,021-foot slip and slide in Canaan Valley, West Virginia to bring this prestigious honor back to its homeland.

Natty Light is offering one fan, 21 years or older, the chance to be among the first to go down the slip and slide and help Natty bring home the world record. Not only will they be a part of history, but they’ll win a year’s worth of Natty Light beer and get to bring three friends along with them to Canaan Valley Resort on July 1.

For the chance to help bring this world record back to the USA comment #NattySlide and #Sweepstakes on Natty’s Instagram and you’ll be in the running. The offer is open starting today, June 23 through June 27.

The July 4th weekend attempt coincides with the release of Natty Light’s limited edition USA Cans, which will be on shelves nationwide, all summer. Just like the USA Cans, the world’s longest slip and slide will be emblazoned with stars, stripes and flocking bald eagles.