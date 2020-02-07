Middle School band teacher charged with soliciting child pornography

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Logan County Middle School Band Teacher is charged with soliciting nude photos of some of his students.

Chapmanville Middle School Band Teacher Cameron Bookman is charged with several counts of “Attempted soliciting a minor for child pornography.” In the criminal complaint, Bookman is accused of soliciting nude photographs from three of his students between March of last year and January of this year.

Police say two boys and one girl were in a Facebook group messenger initially set up to discuss a band trip. But then, the teacher allegedly asked the students – all between the ages of 12 and 14 – to send nude photos to each other and to himself.

The scheme came to light when the young girl and her family contacted police.

