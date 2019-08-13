Millions of dollars for rural broadband is coming to West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The Federal Communications Commission will be sending more than $6.5 million to help increase broadband connectivity in West Virginia. The grant will be divided between five counties and aims to expand gigabit-speed to 898 homes and businesses.

“Thank you to the FCC for your commitment to rural America,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV). “I am so happy to see this funding coming to our community. This is a huge step towards connecting our state, growing our economy and building our infrastructure.”

The funding is going to Citynet West Virginia and will be distributed over the next 10 years. It is part of the Connect America Fund Phase II.

“As we continue to authorize funds to expand broadband in rural America, I am excited to see the benefits for rural residents who live all across the country from Tribal Lands in Wyoming to mountain communities in Appalachia, form the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest, and from the Texas Panhandle to northern Minnesota,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “In West Virginia, this round of funding takes another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunitues to nearly 900 unserved rural homes and businesses.”

Here is a full breakdown of the funding: