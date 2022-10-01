MILTON, WV (WOWK) — For October, the Milton Police Department’s entire department will be wearing pink badges for breast cancer awareness and for their police clerk, Ronnie White, who is currently fighting cancer.

The Police Department says the tradition started for a former police clerk who is a breast cancer survivor, as well as their current clerk.

They say, “prayers for all who are battling this deadly disease and special prayers for our sweet police clerk Ronnie White who is currently in the hospital fighting a return of her cancer.”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says they will sport the pink badges as well, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they’ll be, “honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.”