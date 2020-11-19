Mine safety agency urged to toughen dust rules in mines

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal inspector general is urging the government’s mine safety agency to tighten restrictions on a dangerous substance that is inhaled by coal miners.

A new report from the Department of Labor’s inspector general office says the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA, has not done enough to protect miners from exposure to silica dust. The silica can contribute to black lung disease.

It says MSHA has had the same silica standard since the 1960s. MSHA says more study and public input is needed before making a rule change on silica.

