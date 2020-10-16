Mingo County COVID-19 cases reach 500

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County health officials say the county has now reported a total of 500 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The Mingo County Health Department reports 91 cases of the virus for the month of October, and 51 of those have been reported since the county’s last weekly update on Oct. 10.

The department says since the pandemic began, 6,564 people have been tested for the virus, and 6,064 of those returned negative results. The county has reported 10 deaths throughout the pandemic and 331 Mingo County residents have recovered. 159 cases remain active or are “pending active.”

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, Mingo County was listed as orange on both the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map and the West Virginia Department of Education’s Saturday Education Map.

