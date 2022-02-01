Mingo County deals with growing litter concerns

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Litterbugs are a problem virtually everywhere, but one county in the Mountain State is dealing with a trash problem on a grander scale.

“It’s been an issue for years, for the last several years,” says Sheriff Joe Smith, of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s horrible, it’s just kind of a cancer that’s just growing and growing and growing. It’s a shame to drive past it, you try to have a nice house and then you got an extreme garbage pile down the street. I wish it would get cleaned up. I really do. It can’t be healthy. It can’t be good for the area. Whatever’s there washes into the river,” says Michael McCarley, who lives in Mingo County.

These concerns about the growing trash problem extend to local law enforcement.

“It’s a huge problem. Seems like in the past year or so we’ve really cracked down on it to get ‘em cleaned up and try to make a difference and it seems to be working but it’s an issue,” the sheriff says.

With the help of some grant money, the sheriff says they’re able to send out extra patrols to tackle issues like this.

“One issue is we don’t have, like, a county trash pick-up. There’s several different companies but there’s not one that does the whole county itself,” the sheriff says.

He says some of it may be that people can’t afford the trash pickup:

“Or, and to be honest, a lot of it’s just laziness. Pike County, Kentucky has dumps where you can load the stuff up and take it to Kentucky and dump it legally, and they just choose not to,” Smith says.

Neighbors to some of the trash pile-ups are frustrated:

“I worry about the rats, and whatever kind of vermin that’s gonna come and run through the garbage,” McCarley says.

“People just don’t care. We do! We like to have pride in our county!” says Arietta Shepherd, who lives in Mingo County.

When asked if they think issuing more citations will help:

“It’s a start, but maybe they can do more about it, I don’t know,” Shepherd says.

“I think it’s just gotten to be to the point where it’s not going to change unless they do something serious,” McCarley says.

The Sheriff’s Department says depending on the amount of trash, the fine could range from $500-$2,500 dollars.