UPDATE, JULY 25, 12:30 P.M.: According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have recovered Gearles’ body. Police ask anyone with any information to call Cpl. A. Mounts at 304-235-8551.
MINGO COUNTY (WOWK) – Mingo County authorities seek the public’s assistance in locating a fisherman after his boat capsized.
Dennis Gearles, 60, was last seen in a boat that capsized near Thacker. He was wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police urge anyone with any information contact Mingo 911.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio’s Sen. Brown wants racism declared a public health crisis
- Teen, 14, dies after being shot while riding scooter
- Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
- UPDATE: Mingo County fisherman dead after boat capsizes
- Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas
- Number of recovered tops 4k in the Mountain State
- WATCH: John Lewis’s celebration of life starts in hometown of Troy, Alabama
- One injured in Charleston shooting
- Extended unemployment benefits to end this weekend
- Small food pantries in local county to distribute hundreds of food boxes