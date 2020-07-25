UPDATE: Mingo County fisherman dead after boat capsizes

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing person missing child_1516896529923.jpg

UPDATE, JULY 25, 12:30 P.M.: According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have recovered Gearles’ body. Police ask anyone with any information to call Cpl. A. Mounts at 304-235-8551.

MINGO COUNTY (WOWK) – Mingo County authorities seek the public’s assistance in locating a fisherman after his boat capsized.

Dennis Gearles

Dennis Gearles, 60, was last seen in a boat that capsized near Thacker. He was wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police urge anyone with any information contact Mingo 911.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS