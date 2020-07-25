UPDATE: Mingo County fisherman dead after boat capsizes

UPDATE, JULY 25, 12:30 P.M.: According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have recovered Gearles’ body. Police ask anyone with any information to call Cpl. A. Mounts at 304-235-8551.

MINGO COUNTY (WOWK) – Mingo County authorities seek the public’s assistance in locating a fisherman after his boat capsized.

Dennis Gearles

Dennis Gearles, 60, was last seen in a boat that capsized near Thacker. He was wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police urge anyone with any information contact Mingo 911.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories