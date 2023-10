MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead and four people were injured in a crash along US-52 in Mingo County Friday afternoon, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say it happened around 1 p.m. at Tunnel Curve.

They say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee crossed the center and hit an oncoming vehicle. The driver died in this crash, deputies say.

Four people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.