MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing animal cruelty charges in Mingo County.

According to criminal complaints from Mingo County Magistrate Court, Shawna Hicks, 23, and Skyler Mullins, 23, were charged after officers found two chained up dogs on their property that “showed obvious signs of malnourishment and neglect.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint states authorities were dispatched to the home for an unrelated call they determined unfounded. However, while at the scene, they saw the two dogs tied to a chain allegedly with no shelter, food or water available. Law enforcement officers also say the dogs were wrapped around a wooden post from getting tangled up.

According to the complaint, the dogs were shivering as it was 29 degrees outside at the time the officers were at the home.

Mullins and Hicks were both charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect in connection to the incident.