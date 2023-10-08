WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Two firefighters in Williamson were injured responding to a flare up at a building destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

According to the City of Williamson, the flare up happened around 5:15 a.m. at Muncy’s Tire & Services on 4th Avenue in Williamson. City officials say while the Williamson Fire Department was battling the flare up, the front of the building collapsed, injuring two of the firefighters.

City officials say one of the firefighters injuries are more severe than the other’s, but their conditions are not known at this time.

The City of Williamson also says some equipment, including a firetruck were damaged in Sunday morning’s fire.

“We can replace the damaged equipment, but the lives and safety of our firemen are not replaceable. Please send prayers as they receive treatment for their injuries,” city officials said in a Facebook Post.

Due to the flare up and collapse, traffic is being diverted on Sunday as crews clean up the street.

According to the city, the building was scheduled to be torn down after the original fire earlier this week. The auto shop and the apartment above initially caught fire around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, burning for several hours and rekindling in the afternoon. One person sustained minor injuries in the fire.

Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said on Wednesday it’s believed the fire started in an apartment above the auto shop. The original fire is being treated as an accident but fire officials, the Williamson Police Department, and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office are still investigating the cause.