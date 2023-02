MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested on Friday in Goodman Hollow, West Virginia for having large amounts of drugs and guns.

Mingo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, OH, were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall, Xanax. Both men also have been charged with one count of prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say that Hall and Prather are currently in custody.