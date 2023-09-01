WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – An abandoned house was destroyed by an overnight fire in Mingo County.

According to the Williamson Fire Department, fire broke out twice overnight at an abandoned home in the 1100 block of Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia. Crews say the first call was around 11 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023, and they quickly put out a small fire in the living room.

The fire department says they were called to the home again around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, after the fire rekindled. According to the WFD, crews were on scene until around 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

After the second fire, the abandoned house was completely destroyed. There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.