UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023): A person was injured in a fire at an auto shop and an apartment in Williamson.

According to Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey, the person was injured in the upstairs apartment and was treated for minor injuries.

Chief Carey says the place is a total loss.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An auto shop in Williamson caught on fire Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 7 a.m. at Muncy’s Tire & Services on 4th Avenue in Williamson.

According to the city, the fire seemed to have started in an apartment behind the building.

No injuries are being reported.