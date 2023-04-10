MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several residents in West Williamson are without power due to broken power lines.

According to the Williamson Fire Department, calls came in around noon Monday, April 10 regarding a utility pole and power lines that had fallen in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.

Firefighters say a utility pole fell and the top of another broke off. This caused the power lines to fall across the roofs of nearby homes, in yards and along the street. No one was injured in the incident.

The WFD says a crew from the power company arrived on scene at 1 p.m., but an estimated restoration time has not been set.