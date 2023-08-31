MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of athletes in Mingo County are paying tribute to the memory of a local hero.

The Burch Middle School Football team in Delbarton got new helmets this season that pay tribute to fallen West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard. On June 2, 2023, Maynard was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on Beech Creek Road.

Maynard’s funeral services were held just a few miles away from Burch Middle School at Mingo Central High School.

On the team’s Facebook page, they say these helmets not only represent the town of Delbarton, but also honor a hero who gave his all. Since Maynard’s death, the communities of Mingo County have come together in multiple ways to pay tribute to his memory and service to the community.