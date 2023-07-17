MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Burned human bones will need to be sent to an anthropologist to identify the person they belonged to, West Virginia State Police Sgt. Dale Hensley tells 13 News.

Sgt. Hensley says the remains were found along Riffe Branch Road in Mingo County and they appear to be burned.

While the remains could not be identified by the medical examiner’s office, Sgt. Hensley says Ashley Ooten was reported missing from that area on July 12.

Sgt. Hensley says this is being handled as a homicide. There is no word on a suspect.

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation and is being helped by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.