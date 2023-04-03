MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new production plant is set to be built in Mingo County, bringing approximately 2,000 construction jobs to the Mountain State.

According to the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV), CNX Resources and strategic partners the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and Adams Fork Energy, LLC, announced a new Adams Fork Energy clean ammonia production facility is set to be built in Mingo County, West Virginia. Officials say they tentatively anticipate construction to begin on the multi-billion-dollar in 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Executive Director of GO-WV Charlie Burd says the new plant would be the largest clean ammonia facility in the country. Burd says once the plant is built, it would have an initial production capacity of 2.16 million metric tons, with ample capabilities to expand.

“CNX Resources can be praised for coupling modern science and engineering and coming up with this innovative project that will anchor the State’s Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub) application to the US Department of Energy, while also serving as a much-needed boost to the economy of Southern West Virginia,” said Burd.

According to GO-WV, the Adams Fork Energy plant will use local, low-carbon-intensity natural gas to supply the manufacturing of the ammonia. The organization says the plant will implement a carbon-capture technology to reduce greenhouse emissions and “help further advance American energy security.

“This investment by CNX Resources and its partners is a primary example why the development of clean burning natural gas is key to the future of West Virginia and America. GO-WV strongly supports and encourages this project, and other developments being considered, which will utilize natural gas to propel the Mountain State’s economy and fulfill the effort to make America energy independent while also providing for a cleaner environment for decades to come,” said Burd.