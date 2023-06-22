WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building in Mingo County this morning.

According to the Williamson Fire Department, crews responded to a fire around 12:31 a.m. Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, with an “unknown address.” The fire department says when they arrived on scene, they found an abandoned residential structure above West 6th Avenue next to Fairview Cemetery.

Firefighters say the building was fully engulfed when they arrived.

There is no word how the fire started, but the structure did not have utilities attached. Firefighters say there were not any known injuries in the blaze.