MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in Mingo County is closed after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Wednesday.

WVDOT says that the crash happened on US 119 near the intersection of 22 Mine Rd. just before 1 p.m.

They say that the saddle bags punctured on at least one of the trucks, and more than 100 gallons of diesel possibly spilled on the road.

Northbound lanes are currently closed and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says they have an inspector on-site.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.