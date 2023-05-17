MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says a person accused of passing a school bus on Tuesday has been identified.

The sheriff’s office says today, Wednesday, May 17, that the driver was identified as a Paula Runyon who has been cited in the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the MCSO, the incident happened around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Williamson area. The vehicle was described as a Jeep, and the sheriff’s office posted dash came footage from the school bus of the incident to their Facebook page.