WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — One person was declared dead and another seriously injured after a head-on collision on U.S. Route 119 in Mingo County Friday.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, the two involved vehicles were travelling in the northbound lanes of Route 119 “seven miles north of Williamson” when the collision occurred.

One person was pronounced dead after their arrival at South Williamson ARH Hospital, while the other vehicle’s driver was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

“There were no other individuals involved,” the WVSP release said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.