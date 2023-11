CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire broke out at a Newtown residence Tuesday morning.

According to Mingo County Dispatch, the fire was reported at Creekwood Apartments around 6:20 a.m.

Matewan, Delbarton and Beech Creek VFDs and EMS were on scene.

Deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and investigators with the State Fire Marshall are working on the investigation.