CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several Hatfield and McCoy Trails have been closed down by WV Forestry due to forest fires.

Trail 54 Devil Anse as well as the Buffalo Mountain and Delbarton Hatfield McCoy trails will remain closed until further notice to maintain the “safety of visitors and Firefighters working in these areas,” according to the Mingo County Emergency Management Facebook page.

As of 3:20 p.m., all reported fires within the vicinity of Hatfield and McCoy trails have a “Minimal-Low Fire Growth Potential,” according to fireweatheravalanche.org.