WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Williamson has a new interim police chief.

Thursday, Williamson city leaders selected Lieutenant Jimmy Spence, an 18 year veteran of Williamson Police Department, to will serve as interim police chief. City officials say Spence had been on medical leave and was just released to return to work.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Spence will serve until city leaders interview applicants for the position, according to Williamson Mayor Charles Hatfield.

There’s no official date yet to select a permanent police chief. The town just published the opening for the position. If Spence applies for the permanent position, he will be considered like any other candidates, Hatfield says..