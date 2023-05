WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a Jeep that passed a stopped school bus in Williamson on Tuesday.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep passed the school bus at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.

A map of where the school bus shows this happened near the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority on US-52.