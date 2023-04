MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unfounded report of a student with a gun at Matewan K8 caused the school to go on lockdown on Friday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the school around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After a search of the school and the student, they say there was no evidence that they brought a gun to the school.

Deputies say the lockdown was lifted at around 11:30 a.m.