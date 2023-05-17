MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing several charges of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting a firearm toward other people in Mingo County.

According to a criminal complaint from Mingo County Magistrate Court, deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Breeden Creek Road area regarding a “shots fired” complaint on Monday, May 15, 2023. The criminal complaint states that the victim told deputies that he and five family members were putting up a fence along his property when another man came out of his own home and allegedly pointed a handgun at the group and fired a single shot.

The complaint states a deputy and a West Virginia State Police trooper went to speak with the suspect, who allegedly admitted to firing the shot. Deputies say the gun allegedly used in the incident was also found during the investigation.

The complaint states that during the investigation, authorities learned the suspect, identified as Mitchell White, 64, had been previously convicted of a domestic assault charge in Mingo County in 2001, and was not supposed to have a gun.

The MCSO says White has been charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.