MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of killing West Virginia State Police Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard had his request for bond denied on Tuesday.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Maynard on June 2, 2023. Kennedy was arrested just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 2 after an hours-long manhunt. He was found in a stolen vehicle, according to the WVSP. He was arraigned the following morning at 10 a.m. Kennedy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in a bond hearing on June 6.

According to court records, his first offense was at 19 years old. He was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor, later dismissed, and driving under the influence, for which he entered a guilty plea agreement. Seven months later in December 2013, he was charged with a handful of misdemeanors including obstructing an officer, unauthorized acts/possession of regard to wildlife and unlawful methods of hunting. Kennedy pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife and unlawful methods of hunting; the other charges were dismissed.

Kennedy, then 24, of Matewan, admitted to having sex, and taking meth and prescription pills with a minor on Oct. 18, 2018, according to the complaint. He was charged with third-degree sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child. These charges were eventually dropped.

One day later, a complaint said Kennedy went to a person’s house with a firearm in a bloody sweatshirt. When law enforcement arrived, they asked Kennedy to put his hands. Kennedy then reached into his pockets and waistband.

Kennedy began fleeing on foot after an officer shot at him. Kennedy was arrested and was found to have a syringe and alprazolam, an anxiety medication. Officers later found a pistol and a magazine with eight rounds he had thrown into weeds while running away from officers, according to the complaint. In Kennedy’s vehicle, officers also found a clip for a semi-automatic pistol.

In 2020, Kennedy, then 26, was reported missing. He was later found 400 feet into a closed mine in a Gilbert area that had not produced coal since 2011. Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search. The Department of Health and Human Resources at the time said Kennedy had become lost after trespassing.

The West Virginia State Police said Sgt. Maynard, 37, was with the WVSP since Oct. 9, 2007. He was a tissue donor. He was married and had two children, 13 and 9, and was from Pike County, Kentucky. According to authorities, a 39-year-old was also shot in the incident that killed Maynard. That person was flown to the hospital and as of Saturday, was in critical but stable condition.