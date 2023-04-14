MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal Mingo County stabbing had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder and troopers say they are now looking for another suspect.
According to the West Virginia State Police, the murder happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments. Troopers say they found Cory Marcum, 27, of North Matewan, dead from a stab wound to his thigh.
40-year-old David Tidwell, of Chattaroy, was arrested and charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact for Murder. Tidwell’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder on Friday.
Troopers say they are also searching for another person who is facing the same charges. The West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a man named William Friend, who goes by the name “Boo.”
Six people were arrested and charged with “Felony Accessory After the Fact for Murder,” including Tidwell. Here are the other people arrested and charged:
- Qiana Harmon, 42, of North Matewan
- Phyllis Ferrell, 62, of Matewan
- Everett Lockard, 53, of North Matewan
- Terry Steele, 52, of Matewan
- Misty Cline, 45, of Delbarton
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.