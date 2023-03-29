MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for shooting out a vehicle and hitting houses and vehicles, according to the Williamson Police Department.

According to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson, police were alerted to someone shooting out of a vehicle on Vinson St. in Williamson at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dotson said the individual was firing shots out of an older model Chevy Impala.

He said the shots never hit anyone, but they did hit houses and vehicles.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaiah Robinson was arrested without incident following the shots fired, according to Dotson. He said that Robinson admitted to firing the shots.

Police found two types of weapons, both with maximum-capacity magazines, according to Dotson.

Robinson is being charged with brandishing a weapon, wanton endangerment and shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website. Dotson said he will be arraigned Wednesday night.

The Williamson Police Department, the West Virginia State Police and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the shots fired, according to Dotson.