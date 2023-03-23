MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Gilbert Creek man was arrested and charged with impersonating a paramedic on Thursday.

Christopher Lee Linn, also known as Christopher Lee Beckinsale, is being charged with grand larceny, obtaining goods under false pretenses and impersonating a paramedic, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

A TikTok user by the name of Chris Beckinsale has posted videos that are critical of emergency response in West Virginia.

13 News is working to get more information on Linn’s arrest.