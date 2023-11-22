MINGO/LOGAN COUNTIES, WV (WOWK) – A mother is facing child neglect charges in Mingo County.

According to West Virginia State Police, Billie Sue VanDyke, 25, called 911 to report that her child had consumed half of a 350 mg THC gummy at her home. Troopers say when medics arrived on the scene, they found the child vomiting, but “otherwise unresponsive.” He was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The WVSP says EMS workers reported that they saw a bottle of THC gummies at the home. Troopers were then called to the hospital where the child was taken.

Upon further investigation, VanDyke was arrested and charged with child neglect causing injury, according to the WVSP. She was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

As of Nov. 22, 2023, the child was in stable and responsive condition in the hospital, troopers say.