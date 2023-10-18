MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – While the future of their new drag strip is still in limbo, racers in Mingo County are turning now to legal street racing.

The Mingo County Commission said on Tuesday they are “all for” this new idea, but only if it’s done right.

The WV code regarding public street racing states that safety precautions have to be met, including EMS and fire services, as well as insurance. There also has to be an event coordinator involved from start to finish and a public notice has to be submitted 60 days before the event.

“As long as you have all of that together and do it safely, I’m personally not averse to that,” Mingo County Commissioner Nathan Brown says during their commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Community members expressed that this new idea if approved, would potentially bring an economic boost to the county.

Race organizer and representative with Backroads of Appalachia Jedediah Smith says he’s personally been a part of events with impacts in the million-dollar range for communities both big and small.

“If you put wheels and a motor on it, people are going to show up and support it. Especially here in southern West Virginia. Everyone here is generally interested in motorsports,” Smith says following the commission meeting.

While no decisions have been made yet, the racers 13 News spoke with a couple of weeks ago are now saying while this is not what they were hoping for, it is a good start.

“Our main goal is Twin Branch naturally, but maybe we can have some kind of event to bring something to this area,” local drag racer Jimmy Finley says.

However, even commissioners noted that they wouldn’t be discussing this if the new drag strip on Twin Branch Road was reopened.

“All the money, time, and effort that has been spent on Twin Branch and we’re talking about how we can race on public roads… You wonder why southern West Virginia has nothing, this is a prime example of that,” Commissioner Thomas Taylor says during the meeting.

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority currently owns the drag strip property and a representative says they are looking to sell it. No further information has been released on the development of the property.

The redevelopment authority will be hosting its regular meeting on Thursday. Drag racers at the commission meeting on Tuesday said they plan to be there as well, continuing to push this issue.

This is a developing story.