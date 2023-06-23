MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A convenience store in Mingo County, West Virginia, is under investigation for allegedly allowing people to use SNAP benefits to buy cigarettes, alcohol, THC and other items not allowed for purchase.

A search warrant was filed Thursday to allow officials to search T&K Grocery on Marrowbone Creek Road in Kermit, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the document, officials were made aware of allegations that the store was allowing people to make ineligible purchases with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as the Federal Food Stand Program.

SNAP uses tax dollars to allow lower-income families to make food purchases. It does not allow for recipients to use the benefits on beer, cigarettes, gasoline, household goods, and health and beauty products, the document said. The U.S. Food and Nutrition Service’s (FNS) website said SNAP benefit recipients use an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to pay for food using their benefits.

The investigation showed that one of the owners, Robert Hodge, filed to accept SNAP benefits on July 22, 2020, the document said. In October 2021, an application to accept Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits showed that the store is 50% owned by Hodge and 50% by Kenneth Salmons, according to the document.

In 2021, officials from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that the store may be committing SNAP fraud after receiving tips that they allowed the purchase of gasoline, cigarettes, beer and prepared food using benefits. The document said customers were allowed to exchange the benefits for cash or use it to pay rent to Salmons, who witnesses said owns mobile homes behind the store.

Investigators used “cooperating human sources,” or CHS, to see if people were allowed to use benefits to purchase ineligible items. They said one CHS they used was able to use $232.47 to get cash, cigarettes and toilet paper from the store. The same one went to the store another time to attempt to buy a carton of cigarettes with the benefits but was refused, according to the document.

Another person undercover, over the span of a month, was able to use $188.80 in benefits, with only $4.48 of that being for eligible items. The items include THC gummies, vodka, beer, wine, mixed drinks, cigarettes, cat and kitten food, toilet paper, and paper towels. The person then tried to use WIC benefits but was only allowed to purchase eligible items, according to the warrant.

In comparison to other convenience and grocery stores in the area, T&K Grocery’s percent of eligible food sales was 167.7%. A chart in the document showed that for the $430,000 of reported eligible annual food sales, the 12-month SNAP redemptions were at $721.306. Other stores in a five-mile radius range from 11.4% and 74.6%.

The warrant said Hodge told employees he was selling T&K Grocery to Par Mar for $1.5 million. A SNAP application from Par Mar said that they will take over on June 29, 2023.

Officials searched the store on Thursday and took items like EBT cards, SNAP licenses, ledgers, invoices, U.S. currency, video surveillance and more as a part of their investigation.