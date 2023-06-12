MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on five animal cruelty charges for having multiple malnourished dogs and puppies at his residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement went to a residence on Crick Hill Road in Gilbert Creek after they received a tip about malnourished dogs there, the complaint said.

The criminal complaint said they went to the residence and were greeted by Joey Lester, 34, of Mingo County.

Law enforcement saw multiple dogs with no shelter, food or water, according to the complaint. It said the dogs were showing ribs and bones. On the front porch, the complaint said a malnourished dog along with five puppies were in a clear tote.

One of the officers fed the dogs and the dogs ate, “very fast and rapid as if they had not been fed in numerous days,” the complaint said.

Lester was arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty. He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.