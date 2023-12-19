MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man 17 times in Columbus, leaving him critically injured.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, they and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Back, 48, of Williamson, on Monday for the alleged stabbing.

Back allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, chest and other areas leaving him critically injured. They say Back left Columbus after the stabbing on Dec. 10 and came back to southern West Virginia.

He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Ohio.