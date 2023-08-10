MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man on Monday allegedly threatened to kill five people, including three minors, and then shoot a pistol near a house and at a pickup truck, causing more than $2,500 in damage, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint said Brian Colangelo, 40, of Wharncliffe, threatened to kill the five people, with one of them having a pistol pointed at their head.

Colangelo shot in the direction of at least one person and at the house while under the influence, the criminal complaint said. He also shot a pickup truck and caused more than $2,500 in damage.

After an investigation, the criminal complaint said Colangelo had multiple firearms as well as a prior domestic assault conviction.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said West Virginia State Police troopers arrested Colangelo. He is being charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic assault, destruction of property, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and three counts of child endangerment involving risk of death or serious injury. Colangelo is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.