MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation into a case of child neglect that resulted in death.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin E. Urban, of Delbarton, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, and charged with child neglect resulting in death.

Mingo County Chief Deputy Mounts says the incident happened on Oct. 4, 2023. Emergency services were called to a home in Delbarton for an unresponsive child. The 1-year-old was taken to a hospital in Pike County, Kentucky, where they later died.

Mounts says the hospital took a urine sample from the child, which tested positive for fentanyl. After the child passed, their body was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

While waiting on the autopsy report, Mounts says deputies went to Urban’s home for further investigation. According to the chief deputy, Urban is the father of the child.

Mounts tells WOWK 13 News Urban allegedly admitted to using fentanyl in the home around the child. Investigators say they did find fentanyl residue around the home, including in the bedroom where Urban and the child both slept.

According to Mounts, the autopsy confirmed the child died of a fentanyl overdose. Urban was then arrested and charged in the investigation.

The West Virginia Division of Correction and Rehabilitation’s website says Urban is currently in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details in the case become available.