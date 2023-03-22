UPDATE (2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22): According to the Mingo County Schools’ Facebook page, the threat at Gilbert PK8 School was deemed not to be credible.

The district says the school was cleared by law enforcement officials and there is no danger to students or staff. Students who were staying at the Harless Center will go back to school to eat lunch and finish the day.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Mingo County School District has announced a possible threat regarding Gilbert PK8 School.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, a threatening social media message is being investigated. As a precaution, the school has activated its crisis plan and emergency services agencies have been contacted.

The Mingo County BOE says buses are on the way to the school and students and staff will evacuate the building as law enforcement investigates.

All personnel and students will be taken by bus to the Harless Center. More information be provided as it comes in.