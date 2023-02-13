MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that they’ve found the car involved in a hit-and-run with a school bus on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

On Friday, they asked for the public’s help finding what appeared to be a silver/grey Buick Regal that allegedly struck a school bus.

It happened on Breeden Creek Road and ran from the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or the West Virginia State Police, at 304-235-6000.