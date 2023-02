CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Wednesday.

According to The United States Department of Justice, Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton, admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Oct 4, 2021, and Oct 12, 2021.

Federal court records say, Thomasson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, and faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.