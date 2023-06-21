CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing United States Department of Veterans Affairs survivor’s benefits.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, Jessica Horton, 53, of Matewan, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to a charge of theft of government money. The DOJ says Horton admitted to stealing approximately $181,713.58 in VA survivor’s benefits since 2011 that were supposed to have ended after the beneficiary’s death in 1999. She was indicted on the charge in April 2023.

The DOJ says Horton’s great aunt began receiving monthly benefits on May 1, 1945 after her husband died in World War II. Starting around 1964, the benefits were mailed to the widow’s Matewan post office box. The DOJ says the entitlement benefits extinguished upon the woman’s death in February 1999. However, DOJ officials say Horton’s mother had access to the post office box, and Horton admitted that her great aunt’s name was “fraudulently signed” on the benefits so that Horton’s mother could receive and use them.

Upon her mother’s death in February 2011, Horton took over the post office box and continued to sign her great aunt’s name to receive the benefits, the DOJ says. According to court records, Horton allegedly admitted that she knew she was not entitled to the benefits or authorized to sign her great aunt’s name.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DOJ officials say Horton deposited the money at various bank accounts in her name, converting the money for her own use. Between March 2011 and December 2022, she is accused of taking approximately $181,713.58. The DOJ says the benefits were terminated in January 2023.

Horton’s scheduling is sentenced for September 21, 2023. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The DOJ says she also owes the $181,713.58 in restitution.