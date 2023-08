Two fire departments responded to a fire at the old Mingo Lime and Lumber building in Williamson, West Virginia. (Photo Courtesy: Wes Wilson)

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Two fire departments responded to a fire at the old Mingo Lime and Lumber building in Williamson, West Virginia.

According to Mingo County 911 dispatchers the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The building is located on 2nd Avenue in downtown Williamson.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire. Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

The Williamson and Chatteroy fire departments responded.