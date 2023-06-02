UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 2): Local officials are having residents in the Beech Creek Road and Foundation Hollow area shelter in place as they look for an “armed suspect.”

The statement says the suspect is “on the loose.”

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was flown to the hospital Friday after a shooting on Beech Creek Road, according to dispatchers.

Mingo County dispatchers say the call came in around 2:37 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no word on a suspect.

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.